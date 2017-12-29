Brown scores 26, leads No. 14 Duke women past Liberty 68-51

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Lexie Brown scored 26 points, coach Joanne P. McCallie collected her 600th career win and No. 14 Duke beat Liberty 68-51 on Friday night for its fifth straight win.
McCallie is in her 11th year with the Blue Devils and 26th overall season as a head coach.
Brown was 8 of 13 from the floor, had four steals and has posted five straight 20-plus point games. Hayley Gorecki added 17 points and Erin Mathias chipped in 11 for Duke (11-2), which shot 52 percent overall from the field but missed 11 free throws. Leaonna Odom had a career-high six blocks and finished with six points.
Keyen Green scored 12 points and Ashtyn Baker had 10 to lead Liberty (5-7).
The Blue Devils pulled away early in the second quarter, using a 21-10 run for a 36-23 halftime lead. Gorecki scored five points and Mathias had four in the quarter.
Brown and Gorecki hit back-to-back 3s to stretch Duke's lead to 25 points late in the third.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>