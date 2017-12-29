Brown scores 26, leads No. 14 Duke women past Liberty 68-51

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Lexie Brown scored 26 points, coach Joanne P. McCallie collected her 600th career win and No. 14 Duke beat Liberty 68-51 on Friday night for its fifth straight win.

McCallie is in her 11th year with the Blue Devils and 26th overall season as a head coach.

Brown was 8 of 13 from the floor, had four steals and has posted five straight 20-plus point games. Hayley Gorecki added 17 points and Erin Mathias chipped in 11 for Duke (11-2), which shot 52 percent overall from the field but missed 11 free throws. Leaonna Odom had a career-high six blocks and finished with six points.

Keyen Green scored 12 points and Ashtyn Baker had 10 to lead Liberty (5-7).

The Blue Devils pulled away early in the second quarter, using a 21-10 run for a 36-23 halftime lead. Gorecki scored five points and Mathias had four in the quarter.

Brown and Gorecki hit back-to-back 3s to stretch Duke's lead to 25 points late in the third.

