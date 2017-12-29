Man dies after being struck by vehicle on West Broad St.

Henrico Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck on West Broad Street on Friday.

The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Broad Street, near the intersection of Byrd Avenue. Police say the man was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle that hit the victim stopped at the scene, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say at this time, it does not appear that speed or alcohol are factors in the accident.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

