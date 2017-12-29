Don't drink and drive - Allen and Allen offers free rides home for New Year's

As you solidify your New Year's Eve plans to bid 2017 adieu, there's a new effort to keep you safe after you celebrate.

Allen and Allen Law firm is once again offering free rides home for party goers this New Year's, but this time it's partnering with Lyft.

Allen and Allen is willing to cough up $50 per rider to make sure they don't get behind a wheel on New Year's Eve. The only catch - it's just to get you home, not to take you out.

New year, same message: Don't drink and drive.

"We encourage and want everyone to have fun—just have a designated driver," said Sgt. Keeli Hill with Virginia State Police.

But you might not have to beg a friend to be the designated driver. Allen and Allen has made an effort to keep you safe for the past six new years.

This time the law firm is making a change - it's partnering with Lyft. That's because the app is right at your fingertips and has proven to be more convenient, representatives say, than calling in advance and booking a cab.

"We want to get as many people home safely as possible," said attorney Amy Whitelaw.

Those celebrating can punch the code "ALLENSOBERRIDE" into the Lyft app now, and it'll be ready for New Year's Eve.

There's just two stipulations:

The credit can only be used to take you home. The code will not apply to patrons going to another drinking establishment.

You've got a curfew. The credit will only work between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. Jan. 1.

