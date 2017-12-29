Stolen vehicle flips, second car hits power pole after collision in southside

Richmond Police are investigating after a two-vehicle accident in the city's southside on Friday that police say happened due to someone chasing after a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Decatur and East 34th streets. According to police, a person was chasing after a stolen Dodge Nitro. The Dodge appears to have run a stop sign while speeding, hitting another vehicle in the intersection.

The crash caused the Dodge to flip, and the other vehicle struck a power pole near a home.

Two people were extracted from the vehicles and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against the driver of the stolen vehicle.

