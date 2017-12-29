Prank or proposal? Boyfriend patiently waits for girlfriend to believe it's real

Chelsea couldn't believe Chris was proposing to her...no really, she refused to believe it. (Source: NBC)

MIAMI, FL (NBC) - A couple that has been dating for two years committed to marriage in Miami's Santa's Enchanted Forest. The recording of the proposal was captured on video and went viral.

Prank or proposal? That's what crossed Chelsea Newble's mind when her boyfriend got down on one knee on Christmas Eve.

"He is a prankster, and this is actually his 2nd time proposing to me," said bride-to-be Chelsea Newble. "The first time was at the movie theaters with a ring pop."

It took Chelsea more than a minute to believe that this was really happening. She looked at the ring in the box multiple times, all while Chris patiently waited for a yes.

"I was like, wow, what's taking her so long," said groom-to-be Chris Morley. "I know where I stand. Where do you stand?"

The now viral video was recorded by Chelsea's mom and Chris' best friend and has been viewed more than a million times... but the couple never expected so many people to take notice.

"I think it was her reaction and my patience with her," said Morley.

"Right now, it's still overwhelming that we're engaged, and on top of all that, I'm trying to take all this in babe," said Newble.

The couple plans to marry sometime in 2018.

