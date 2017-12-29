Newborn babies dressed in puppy outfits for Chinese zodiac new year

BANGKOK, THAILAND (NBC) - A hospital in Bangkok has dressed some newborn babies in puppy outfits ahead of the Chinese lunar new year which will be celebrated in February.

Twelve animals make up the traditional Chinese zodiac, with each year having its own peculiar and unique beliefs. The year 2018 will ring in the year of the dog.

At the hospital's newborn baby ward, nurses dressed babies in blue and brown crochet hats and dog outfits and placed the babies against a fluffy backdrop for a photo shoot.

Parents were later given framed photos as a memento.

