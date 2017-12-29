Man suspected of stealing Fitbits from Chesterfield Target - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man suspected of stealing Fitbits from Chesterfield Target

This man is suspected of stealing fitness trackers from a Target. (Source: Chesterfield Police) This man is suspected of stealing fitness trackers from a Target. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man who stole Fitbits from Target on Thursday night. 

Police say the suspect fled the Target at 2530 Weir Road, just off Jeff Davis Highway, at 8:36 p.m. in a red sedan. 

If you have any information about the incident or suspect, call 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251. 

