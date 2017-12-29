Man suspected of stealing Fitbits from Chesterfield Target

This man is suspected of stealing fitness trackers from a Target. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man who stole Fitbits from Target on Thursday night.

Police say the suspect fled the Target at 2530 Weir Road, just off Jeff Davis Highway, at 8:36 p.m. in a red sedan.

Chesterfield officers need help to ID a suspect who stole Fitbits from Target 2530 Weir Rd 12/28/17 at 8:36 p.m. Suspect fled the area in a red sedan. Call 748-0660 or 748-1251 with info. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/w2i6wLawX6 — Lt. Don Story (@LtDonStory) December 29, 2017

If you have any information about the incident or suspect, call 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251.

