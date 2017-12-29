'Tis the season for scams

As tax season nears, the Henrico Police Department is warning residents of scams.

A couple of common tax-related scams are:

Callers who say they're from a governmental agency and require you to purchase of pre-paid money cards to absolve you of an error or wrong-doing.

Fraudsters who portray themselves as a government official notifying you of delinquent fines. They say they'll waive a portion of the fine if you obtain a pre-paid money card and give them the numbers from the card.

The Henrico Police Department also says it has received numerous reports of a jury duty scam.

"The caller notifies you warrants have been issued for your arrest because you missed grand jury or jury duty," the police department said. "The caller then advises the only way to remedy this matter is by obtaining pre-paid money card(s) and giving them the numbers from the card(s)."

Click here for more information about these and other common scams.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12