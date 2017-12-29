Police: Firing guns on New Year's Eve 'is a reckless act'

Police departments throughout Central Virginia are warning residents to avoid celebratory gunfire as 2017 comes to a close Sunday night.

"Citizens are strongly urged not to fire guns into the air," said Capt. Greg Taylor of the Hopewell police department. "This is a reckless act as the bullet will fall to the ground with sufficient velocity to damage property and injure or kill."

If someone is injured due to celebratory gunfire, the person who fired the gun can face a felony charge, thanks to "Brendon's Law."

The law went into effect more than three years ago following the death of 7-year-old Brendon Mackey, who was struck by a bullet before a fireworks display at Swift Creek Reservoir on July 4, 2013.

No arrests have been made in that case.

"What goes up will come down, and the consequences could be tragic," Chesterfield Police warned earlier this year.

In Richmond, police say officers will be in areas throughout the city on New Year's Eve responding to calls of random gunfire.

Police "will identify offenders and make arrests," the Richmond Police Department said in a news release.

