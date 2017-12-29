Police investigate daytime shooting in city's Northside

A man was found shot Friday morning in the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road in Richmond.

Police arrived to the scene at 11:16 a.m. to find the victim. Police have not released the man's condition or if there are any suspects.

"Police are at the scene and in the early stages of the investigation," a police spokesperson said in an email.

This area is near the intersection of Meadowbridge Road and E. Brookland Park Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12