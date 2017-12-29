Woman dies after shot on Christmas Day; person arrested

A woman has died after police say she was shot on East Tremont Court on Christmas Day.

Lanisha S. Cadore, 24, of Richmond, passed away on Friday due to the injuries she received after being shot in the 2300 block of East Tremont Court.

However, the call came in for a report of a person shot in a parking lot in the 7000 block of Forest Hill Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cadore in a car.

Candace B. Timberlake, 23, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

