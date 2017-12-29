Several shots fired into senior living facility

The Richmond Police Department is investigating after someone fired several shots into a senior living facility on Friday morning.

Broken glass and bullet holes were an unwelcome sight at Saint Cosma & Damianos House on German School Road. The facility's website describes it as a subsidized housing for the elderly, disabled and handicapped.

"Who got hurt now," said resident Dariel Zeney. "Really, who is it this time?"

Police say around 3:47 Friday morning someone took aim, and shot several times into in the facility.

No one was hurt, but whoever did it is still out there.

That has Zeney worried. He’s lived at Saint Cosma & Damianos House for four years with his wife.

"It's mostly friendly. You have the elderly, seniors, everyone gets along," said Zeney.

That is why he was so surprised someone would target this home.

Zeney says there hasn't been any violence like this in the past, but this has him worried enough to consider moving.

"Go somewhere else, please. Take it somewhere else because we don't want it here," he said.

Management for Saint Cosma & Damianos House say they're aware of the situation, and waiting for the police to finish their investigation.

Meantime Zeney has a message for whoever did this.

"Stop it, because life is too short. Really. Let's love one another, why can't we do that? Why can't we be friends,” he said.

Richmond Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers 780-1000 or Lt. Harold Giles at 646-1944.

