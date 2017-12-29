Richmond police asks everyone to stay safe during New Year's Eve

Officers responded to the 1000 block of German School Road around 3:47 a.m. for a report of shots fired.More >>
This upcoming Sunday is New Year's Eve, and Richmond police are asking everyone to stay safe.More >>
Lanisha S. Cadore, 24, of Richmond, was passed away on Friday due to the injuries she received after being shot in the 2300 block of East Tremont Court.More >>
The Virginia State Board of Elections said they will meet on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. to determine the winner for the House of Delegates 94th district, NBC affiliate WAVY reported.More >>
A man was found shot Friday morning in the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road in Richmond.More >>
