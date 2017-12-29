Richmond police asks everyone to stay safe during New Year's Eve

This upcoming Sunday is New Year's Eve, and Richmond police are asking everyone to stay safe.

If you plan on drinking, police are asking you to make sure you have a designated driver or call a taxi or ride-sharing service, such as Uber or Lyft.

You can also walk home, but police say you should stay in pairs or groups, be aware of your surroundings, and avoid alleyways.

Police will also be cracking down on celebratory gunfire, as it is illegal to do so in the city. Click here to read more about random gunfire.

If you see any suspicious activity going on, you are urged to call 911.

