Board of Elections sets new date to draw winner of House of Delegates 94th district

Shelly Simonds [left] is separated from David Yancey [right] by only 10 votes. RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/AP) -
The Virginia State Board of Elections said they will meet on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. to determine the winner for the House of Delegates 94th district, NBC affiliate WAVY reported.
Lawyers for Republican Del. David Yancey told the board in a letter on Friday that they should not postpone the draw.
Yancey's lawyers argued that a recount court has already reviewed a single disputed ballot and found it was cast for Yancey. They urged state election officials to deny Democrat Shelly Simonds' motion for reconsideration.
Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, a recount court declared a tie based on the disputed ballot.
If Simonds wins, the partisan split will be 50-50. If Yancey wins, Republicans will have a 51-49 majority.
