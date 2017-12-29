Board of Elections sets new date to draw winner of House of Delegates 94th district

Shelly Simonds [left] is separated from David Yancey [right] by only 10 votes.

The Virginia State Board of Elections said they will meet on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. to determine the winner for the House of Delegates 94th district, NBC affiliate WAVY reported.

Lawyers for Republican Del. David Yancey told the board in a letter on Friday that they should not postpone the draw.

Yancey's lawyers argued that a recount court has already reviewed a single disputed ballot and found it was cast for Yancey. They urged state election officials to deny Democrat Shelly Simonds' motion for reconsideration.

Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, a recount court declared a tie based on the disputed ballot.

If Simonds wins, the partisan split will be 50-50. If Yancey wins, Republicans will have a 51-49 majority.

