Petersburg officials issue boil water advisory following water main break

A boil water advisory has been issued for Petersburg residents in connection with a water main break that happened early Friday morning.

The advisory affects those who live in the area of Bank and Adams streets, north to the river, and west to Canal and Fleet streets. Petersburg officials are telling residents not to drink tap water without boiling it first.

Here are some tips/advice when it comes to boiling water:

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink.

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute. Let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

If boiling water is not an option, you can do the following:

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water.

The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a sodium hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25 percent.

Public health officials recommend adding 16 drops of bleach (about 1/8 teaspoon) to one (1) gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer's instructions.

