New Year's Eve celebrations in Central Virginia

"The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side as the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat," according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.More >>
"The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side as the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat," according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.More >>
Lanisha S. Cadore, 24, of Richmond, was passed away on Friday due to the injuries she received after being shot in the 2300 block of East Tremont Court.More >>
Lanisha S. Cadore, 24, of Richmond, was passed away on Friday due to the injuries she received after being shot in the 2300 block of East Tremont Court.More >>
The Virginia State Board of Elections said they will meet on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. to determine the winner for the House of Delegates 94th district, NBC affiliate WAVY reported.More >>
The Virginia State Board of Elections said they will meet on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. to determine the winner for the House of Delegates 94th district, NBC affiliate WAVY reported.More >>
A man was found shot Friday morning in the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road in Richmond.More >>
A man was found shot Friday morning in the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road in Richmond.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
A woman who admitted to shooting a man at a St. Martin hotel said he pulled the gun on her. So she bit him, took his gun, and shot him in self-defense.More >>
A woman who admitted to shooting a man at a St. Martin hotel said he pulled the gun on her. So she bit him, took his gun, and shot him in self-defense.More >>
Demopolis police are investigating the death of a woman after her small child told officers that someone killed his mother.More >>
Demopolis police are investigating the death of a woman after her small child told officers that someone killed his mother.More >>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.More >>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.More >>