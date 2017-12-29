Starbucks debuts three new drinks to ring in the new year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Starbucks debuts three new drinks to ring in the new year

(WWBT) -

Starbucks debuted three new drinks on Wednesday to ring in the new year.

The Black & White Mocha has white and dark chocolate, espresso, whipped cream, and a stripe of chocolate sequins down to the middle to look like a black tie on a tuxedo.

The Black & White Hot Chocolate involves steamed milk with a silky dark and white mocha topped off with chocolaty sequins.

The Black & White Frappuccino Blended Beverage has Starbucks' Frappuccino Roast coffee blended with milk and ice, combined with swirls of dark and white chocolate mocha, whipped cream, and chocolaty sequins.

The three drinks are only available until Jan. 8.

