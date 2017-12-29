Waterline break impacting service in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Waterline break impacting service in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg utility crews are working diligently in the cold to repair a broken water main on Sycamore Street.

The city says businesses and residents in the area between Bollingbrook Street and West Old Street may have either low water pressure or no water at all.

Repairs should be complete by early Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

