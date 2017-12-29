Waterline break impacting service in Petersburg

A boil water advisory has been issued for Petersburg residents in connection with a water main break that happened early Friday morning.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>
The notice was issued for residents who live in the area of Interstate 85, South Sycamore Street, West South Boulevard, and Johnson Road.More >>
Petersburg says affected residents will experience low or no water pressure while repairs are underway, and the boil water notice will last until Friday.More >>
Alumni of the Virginia State University fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi tailgated for a good cause besides homecoming on Sunday.More >>
