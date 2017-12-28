Businesses frustrated with 17th St. Farmer's Market slow transformation

Businesses are eager for the construction to be completed on the transformation of the 17th St. Farmer's Market into an open plaza. Right now, all you see is a torn up street behind a fence.

City officials say these fences will be coming down sometime in the spring when the plaza is open to the public. That can't come soon enough for all the restaurant and shops here that have been inconvenienced by the construction.

Planning for the revitalization of the 17th Street Market goes back to even before 2012.

"I'd be willing to swing a hammer myself," said David Napier with the Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association.

Fast forward to the UCI World Cycling Race in September, 2015 - hopes to have the new plaza completed by then, obviously didn't work out.

"They took down part of the market, and everything stopped again," said Napier.

Construction did not start in 2016 either. City officials say they had to re-package the entire project - including securing federal grant money - because initial bids from contractors came in too high.

Project managers also say getting permits to do all the work - including utilities - takes months. Meantime, patience was running thin.

"There's just not a coordinated effort or sense of urgency," said Napier. "The city needs to be able to give itself a permit to do something."

Finally, this past July, the market was blocked off and demoed. The ripped-up street will become an open-air plaza with trees, as well as cobblestones and even patio seating for restaurants.

Losing those parking spaces this past summer has been tough for restaurants and shops that line the block.

"Crushing businesses down here," said Napier.

City officials say they're on track to opening the plaza this spring as promised, when the major construction began this past July. It will no doubt be a long-awaited change from the vacant look of the market, now.

"It's my livelihood and the livelihood for all of these businesses," said Napier.

City officials say more parking spaces near the Main Street station next door will be opening up next year, as well.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12