Woman wanted by Chesterfield Police after assault, larceny

Chesterfield Police need your help to find a woman after an assault on Wednesday.

It happened in the 7500 block of Marbrett Drive, near Boulders Parkway. Police say Melissa Barajas is now wanted for felony assault and larceny.

Call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 if you can help.

