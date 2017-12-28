Don't leave your pets out in the bitter cold!

Winter jackets and hats are definitely a must when you are going outside, but we can't forget our pets. On a night where it gets below freezing, you'll want your furry friends indoors.

Even taking them out for a short time can put them at risk.

"Freezing temperatures are not something we are that accustomed to in Richmond, but for dogs, it's definitely important to take that into consideration," said Courtney Bowers, Associate Veterinarian at Richmond SPCA.

But even if your pets are lacking winter-wear, the Richmond SPCA has you covered with a few tips to keep in mind.

"The biggest thing, I think, is just exposure time. So when the temperatures are below freezing, just think about how long you would want to be outside in the elements," said Bowers.

Cold temperatures aren't the only thing pet owner should be concerned about.

"Also watching out for rock salt," said Bowers. "That can actually cause burns on their paws, or if ingested, be harmful."

Other things to think about this time of year: coolant or anti-freeze for cars. If you're using that and it's out where a dog can get to it, it's very sweet tasting, so that can potentially be very harmful and life-threatening.

Neglecting the needs of our four-legged friends can be dangerous.

"Things like the paw burns or the ear tips getting too cold and getting frostbite and having to treat those wounds...that's pretty common," said Bowers.

While the weather outside gets colder and colder, make sure your pets are bundled up.

"I think just being vigilant and using common sense and thinking, if it's 20 degrees out, you probably don't want to walk with bare feet, so limit your pet's exposure," said Bowers.

If you see a pet or a stray dog or cat out left out in these frigid temperatures, the Richmond SPCA recommends calling Animal Control.

