OSU tops Virginia Tech in bowl game, 30-21

Virginia Tech scrambled but could not make a comeback against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Thursday night's Camping World Bowl game.

Tech was down by 13 points in the fourth quarter, but they managed to cut the lead to six points with a rushing touchdown by Josh Jackson with 5:40 remaining.

However, with 2:34 left in the game, the Cowboys kicked a 38-yard field goal to make it a two-score game. Tech was unable to rally, and a last-ditch effort pass to the endzone was knocked down.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12