Greyhound travelers: Delays are 'ridiculous'

Frustrated travelers say they were stranded for hours in the Greyhound Bus station on Thursday when there weren't any drivers to get them to their destination.

Ayinde Woodley had been trying to get to Baltimore to see his daughter since 1 a.m. Thursday, which is when his bus from Georgia arrived in Richmond.

"As morning came, sunrise, people started flipping out," Woodley said.

He was scheduled to depart at 8:10 a.m. However, that time came and went, and Woodley, along with dozens of others, were still waiting.

"All they said was when the driver shows, then they will be able to make us leave," he said.

Other passengers on a bus headed to New York waited through the night at the station after their 2:45 a.m. departure was delayed until 11 a.m.

A Greyhound spokesperson confirmed that route was one of two canceled Wednesday because of a lack of drivers.

"This is ridiculous. I'm so mad I don't know what to do. I'm angry," said Helen Durham.

Durham was booked on the 7 a.m. bus to D.C., a route she takes twice a month to get to work. Durham spent at least three and a half hours for her ride, and was frustrated by rumors that the delay was caused by a lack of drivers.

"To me, why are you constantly taking money if you don't have the drivers to run the schedules,” she said.

A Greyhound spokesperson said trying to get the passengers from the canceled routes onto others buses caused delays Thursday.

"Because safety is the cornerstone of our business, if a driver is ill or feels as though they can’t safely operate the bus for any reason, another driver will be assigned to that schedule. If another driver isn’t immediately available, the schedule will be canceled and customers will have their tickets re-issued for the next available schedule,” said Greyhound Lines Inc. Senior Communications Specialist Lanesha Gipson.

“This is one of our busiest times of the year, and we do our best to accommodate the large demand during the holidays with the resources we have available. Many customers were put on schedules this morning and are on their way to their destinations. And, we’re currently working diligently to get all customers on the road as soon as possible," Gipson added.

Woodley said he finally got on the road just before 1 p.m., five hours after his scheduled departure.

