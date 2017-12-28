Virginia Tech overpowers North Carolina A&T for a 76-59 win

By GENE MARRANO
Associated Press
BLACKBURG, Va. (AP) - Ahmed Hill led a balanced attack with 14 points as Virginia Tech beat an overmatched North Carolina A&T squad 76-59 on Thursday.
The Hokies' early dominance in the paint, a 19-6 points off turnovers edge and poor shooting by North Carolina A&T doomed the visitors.
PJ Horne added 10 for Tech.
A 10-0 run midway through the first half gave the Hokies (11-2) a lead they never relinquished after trading baskets with the Aggies early on. A&T (6-8) shot just 24 percent from the field before the break.
For the game Tech shot 49 percent while North Carolina A&T climbed up to 37 percent. The Hokies also boasted a 33 to 14 advantage in bench scoring and led by as many as 23 points in the second half.
Femi Olujobi led the Aggies with 21 points and Davaris McGowens chipped in with 12
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina A&T: The Aggies are not afraid to play up. The Aggies faced off against their fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team over the past three seasons; that includes Clemson earlier this season.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies is 9-1 in its last 10 games, the only loss coming on the road at Kentucky on December 16.
UP NEXT
North Carolina A&T starts its MEAC schedule by hosting Norfolk State on Jan. 6.
Virginia Tech is at Syracuse for a New Year's Eve game.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.
