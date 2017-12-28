Woman matches 5 numbers 8 times to win $800K

A Portsmouth woman is $800,000 richer to close out 2017 thanks to five lucky numbers she matched eight times in the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game.

Monique Lane-Reid says her husband delivered the news to her before she was even out of bed.

"Oh my goodness, first thing in the morning! I need to get my coffee," she said.

Lane-Reid matched all five numbers - 3-8-12-24-29 - in the Dec. 14 night drawing. She purchased eight tickets, all with the same five numbers. That means each of her tickets won the game's $100,000 top prize.

"My knees were shaking. I was trembling," she said as she and her husband claimed the prize.

The winning tickets were purchased at the Kang's Amoco on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

