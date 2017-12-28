Richmond police detective assaulted during arrest

A Richmond police detective suffered minor injuries after he was assaulted while attempting to arrest someone, a police spokesperson said.More >>
The staff at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School are looking for volunteers to help with unpacking at their new location.More >>
With temps barely reaching the 20s in the coming days, it’s prime time to make sure you’re well prepared for the difficulties they may bring.More >>
Richmond Police have identified a man found dead in Richmond's Fulton Hill on Tuesday. They now say the death is a homicide.More >>
A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Christmas.More >>
