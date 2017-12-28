Richmond police detective assaulted during arrest

A Richmond police detective suffered minor injuries after he was assaulted while attempting to arrest someone, a police spokesperson said.

Police responded to the 2000 block of East Main Street around 1:43 a.m. on Thursday to investigate Kyle J. Purdy, 23, of Henrico, for suspicion of credit card fraud. Officers say as the detective was trying to make an arrest, Purdy's friend, Jonae J. Archer, of Richmond, assaulted the detective.

Purdy ran from the scene but was later arrested in the 1700 block of East Main Street. He was charged with credit card fraud, while Archer was charged with simple assault.

The officer refused medical treatment, according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Det. Tori Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12