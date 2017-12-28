Lynx give coach Cheryl Reeve contract extension, GM duties

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Lynx have signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multiyear contract extension and made her general manager of the four-time WNBA champions.
Reeve's record in eight seasons with the Lynx is 195-77, winning titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. During the 11 years before Reeve's arrival, the Lynx made the playoffs only twice.
Her .715 career winning percentage is the highest in WNBA history.
The Lynx also announced multiyear contract extensions with assistant coaches Shelley Patterson and Walt Hopkins on Thursday. The team promoted basketball operations manager Clare Duwelius to assistant GM.
Executive vice president Roger Griffith previously held the role of general manager. Reeve becomes the sixth dual coach/GM in the league.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
