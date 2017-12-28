Police: Driver fires at trooper, crashes on I-95

Virginia State Police say a driver fired a shot at a trooper near mile marker 138 on Interstate 95 North, according to NBC affiliate WRC. They also report the driver also sped off and crashed.More >>
There are several fun events - including a few at noon on Dec. 31 - to ring in 2018 in Central VirginiaMore >>
The city of Charlottesville has announced the appointment of an interim police chief, less than two weeks after the previous chief retired after a review found serious police and government failures in responding...More >>
Investigators say Ishmeal McGriff had stolen weapons in the vehicle, and he confessed to further crimes with Jaquon Bowles.More >>
The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society is working to help the families of two state troopers killed in a helicopter crash outside Charlottesville in August.More >>
