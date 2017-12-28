Police: Driver fires at trooper, crashes on I-95

Virginia State Police say a driver fired a shot at a trooper near mile marker 138 on Interstate 95 North on Thursday morning.

Around 11:31 a.m., officers received a "Be On the Look Out" notice for an SUV that may have been related to a shooting in the area of Heron Drive in Stafford. County deputies say the driver shot a woman and took off on Interstate 95 North. A trooper and a Stafford deputy saw the vehicle on Interstate 95 and attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 137.

The driver then pulled over to the shoulder near mile marker 138, got out of the SUV, and then began shooting at the trooper and deputy, according to police. A bullet then struck the trooper's windshield.

The driver then got back into his SUV and continued to drive north on Interstate 95, and the SUV crashed and overturned near mile marker 142.

The suspect is being flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for serious injuries.

No law enforcement or other drivers were injured in the incident, which is under investigation. The condition of the woman shot is unknown at this time.

The incident closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Stafford, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

STAFFORD: #UPDATE I-95 northbound remains closed due to police activity. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 140/Courthouse Road to Route 1 northbound. Expect MAJOR delays on I-95 northbound and Rt. 1 northbound. pic.twitter.com/Cf3RVl16fO — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) December 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12