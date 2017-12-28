Man dies at hospital after shooting at trooper, deputy on I-95

The man, who Virginia State Police say fired a shot at a trooper and Stafford County Sheriff's deputy on Interstate 95 on Thursday, later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Deputies say Gregory Lee, 42, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Around 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, officers received a "Be On the Look Out" notice for an SUV that may have been related to a fatal shooting at England Run North Apartments on Heron Drive in Stafford. County deputies say Lee killed a woman, identified as Melissa Dee Lee, 36, and then took off on Interstate 95. A trooper and a Stafford deputy saw the vehicle on Interstate 95 and attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 137.

Lee suddenly stopped in the center lane near mile marker 138, leaned out the window and fired several shots at the trooper and deputy, according to police. A bullet then struck the trooper's windshield.

"The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side as the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat," according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.

Lee continued north on Interstate 95 and slowed down again to shoot at police near mile marker 140. This time, the Stafford County deputy's vehicle struck the SUV. The deputy suffered a minor injury from a bullet striking the windshield.

Lee then took off again, "weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed," according to police. The SUV eventually sideswiped a vehicle near mile marker 142, causing the SUV to overturn.

Lee was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police say the trooper who was shot at had stopped near mile marker 138. Another vehicle then rear-ended the trooper's vehicle - and a second vehicle then hit that vehicle. One person was injured in the chain reaction crash and treated at the scene.

No additional law enforcement or other drivers were injured in the incident, which is under investigation.

The incident closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Stafford, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

STAFFORD: #UPDATE I-95 northbound remains closed due to police activity. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 140/Courthouse Road to Route 1 northbound. Expect MAJOR delays on I-95 northbound and Rt. 1 northbound. pic.twitter.com/Cf3RVl16fO — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) December 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12