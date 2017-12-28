Jackpots for Mega Millions, Powerball are over $300 million

The jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball are growing larger by the day! Both jackpots are currently over $300 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million with a $191 million cash value. The next drawing will be held on Friday, Dec. 29. The following drawing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2 if no one wins Friday's drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is $384 million with a $239.7 million cash value. The next drawing will take place on Saturday, Dec. 30. If no one wins that, then the next drawing will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Both games having a $300 million jackpot at the same time is rare. However, CNN says this could happen more often because the odds are longer in both games, which leads to larger jackpots.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which is up from 1 in 258.9 million. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million, up from 1 in 175 million.

The odds of winning both games is 1 in 88 quadrillion.

The largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions history was $656 million, while the largest winning Powerball jackpot was $1,586,400,000.

