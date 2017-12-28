Kool & the Gang New Year's Eve concert postponed

With a forecast of temperatures in the 20s on New Year's Eve, the Kool and the Gang concert at Innsbrook After Hours has been postponed.

Innsbrook posted to its website that the concert will be held in the summer of 2018.

"The safety and well-being of our patrons and fans are our highest priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," Innsbrook said on its website.

All tickets purchased for the New Year's Eve concert will be honored at the summer show.

For more details on hospitality tickets, contact (804)562-0489. For all general admission and dance floor tickets, visit www.ticketstobuy.com or call (804)423-1779.

