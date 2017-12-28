2017's most 'clicked' local stories from NBC12

As a busy news year wraps up, we’re looking back at some of the stories that were most popular online.

Shelly Island appeared in late June off the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The huge sandbar was named by a young visitor because of its copious amounts of seashells. When it appeared, explorers had to use kayaks and other small boats to cross the 50-yard channel that separated Shelly from the mainland.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after someone fell off a Ferris Wheel on Midlothian Turnpike in October. "I came here hoping to have fun with the family, come out for the night, just enjoy the fair while it's still here," said a witness.

About a month after deadly protests in Charlottesville, several opposing groups had planned protests in Richmond in September. The events ended with seven people arrested, but no reports of violence.

Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker - a local icon and legendary activist - died in September. Outrageous, vibrant, controversial, outspoken, Richmond's legendary drag queen had a way of stealing headlines. Donnie grew up in Oregon Hill. In his youth, he walked the streets as a prostitute. He cross-dressed, eventually becoming the humorous and self-deprecating drag queen Dirt Woman.

Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republic Ed Gillespie in November, marking a clean sweep for the Democratic party.

A man was shot and killed at a Henrico car wash on Oct. 21. Kevin Barnes, 28, of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was injured. A suspect was captured a few days later.

An auto mechanic died while working on Dec. 11. "I'm sad to see somebody lost his life right before Christmas," said business owner Tony Johnson. Family members have identified him as Hilmar Lopez. Family and friends say Lopez was a husband and father of three and an active member of the Richmond Evangelistic Center.

A partial eclipse of the sun began around noon Eastern Time on Aug. 21 in the far northwest corner of the U.S. That part of the country experienced a total eclipse at 1:18 p.m. Eastern Time. The eclipse then moved southeast. Charleston, South Carolina, experienced the total eclipse at 2:47 p.m. In Central Virginia, about 85-90 percent of the sun was hidden by the moon.

A youth pastor from Chester was charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, step-daughter and his step-daughter's boyfriend. According to police, 58-year-old Christopher Gattis shot and killed 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis, 30-year-old Candice Kunze and 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn. Officials say all three victims were shot in the back.

A tractor-trailer driver died after his truck was blown off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Feb. 9. At the time of the accident, the bridge-tunnel experienced wind conditions of up to 40 mph. Chen was hauling a load of seafood for Evans Transports based in Washington, North Carolina.

Henrico police investigated a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks. A Short Pump student recording posted on Snapchat now finds school leaders taking action after black students were allegedly pinned down by other students in the locker room. The incident happened before a football practice, and one of the players pinned to the ground skipped practice after the incident. Some groups called for a federal investigation.

The Goochland Sheriff's Office says two dogs were euthanized after they a woman was found mauled to death in a wooded area earlier in December. Bethany Lynn Stephens, 22, was discovered in a remote area in the 2200 block of Manakin Road in Goochland County by her father. In an unprecedented move, the sheriff showed the journalists photos from the scene taken the night Stephens' body was discovered. They said the dogs would not let anybody get close to her.

