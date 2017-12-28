82 Dominion Energy workers among 1,500 headed to Puerto Rico

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - More than 80 workers from a power company headquartered in Virginia will soon be bound for Puerto Rico as part of the effort to restore power after Hurricane Maria.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 82 Dominion Energy restoration workers will be among 1,500 power company employees deploying in January.

Dominion Energy said in a release Tuesday that they'll send 56 pieces of equipment and vehicles to San Juan on Jan. 2, followed by a team of safety and logistic specialists on Jan. 10 and the rest on Jan. 15.

According to a release from the Edison Electric Institute, the association that represents U.S. investor-owned electric companies, the new wave will bring the total number of power restoration workers to more than 5,500.

The workers are expected to be there at least a month.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

