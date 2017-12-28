Reflecting on 2017: 12 stories that made us smile

2017 was a year of surprises - from a soldier's surprise to a surprise in the ocean in the Outer Bank - as well as a year full of cute baby animals taking over the year.

Take a moment to sit back and read a dozen of our favorite stories from this year. These stories made us SMILE all year long - we hope they were also a happy highlight for you.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

It was a reunion nine months in the making at Linwood Holton Elementary School in Richmond.

During story time, in a class of kindergartners, sat 5-year-old Ayden Taylor, who had no idea that just down the hall, an early birthday present was waiting in the cafeteria - his father. Check out this awesome reunion:

Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson "fell in love, instantly." In just two days their Instagram photo landed 33,000 reactions.

Murphy was married for 41 years before his wife died in 2013. He wasn't looking for love but says it just happened.

"I just know, I knew she was a Godsend," said Wilson. "She is who I need. She gave me my balance back."

A garbage man lovingly known as “Mr. Anthony” to families in one Baton Rouge neighborhood formed a special bond with the people he serves.

Shelley Guidry posted a video of Anthony on Facebook from the Jefferson Park subdivision. It shows the man letting Guidry’s 16-month-old son, Gray, help him on the job. Her post says, “Mr. Anthony’s morning helper! #garbageday #toddlergray.”

In 1946, Maxie worked at Grimes Dry Cleaning Plant.

"He came in to have his suit pressed," she said. Jim wasted no time asking her out that night.

"She said, 'I already have a date.' And I said, 'no honey, you had a date. You don't have one now,'" Jim recalled.

Two shorts months later the two said "I do."

In March, the life-long Charlotte residents, now 91 and 95, celebrated their anniversary.

A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia raised more than $50,000 to help him.

Kate McClure started the Gofundme.com campaign after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate 95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some with his last $20.

Officer Aaron Page of the City of Rome, NY, Police Department was making the rounds when he met a homeless man called Bobby who was down on his luck. They talked a little bit, and Bobby said he sure would love a shave, a haircut and a shower.

It was clear that Bobby needed a helping hand. All he had were the clothes on his back.

Page told Bobby to meet him and his buddies at the station the next morning and they’d see what they could do.

By the time the guys got through with him, Bobby looked and felt like a whole, new person.

This one made us smile ... while it lasted. A new island - dubbed Shelly Island - appeared in the Outer Banks in late June. the huge sandbar was named by a young visitor because of its copious amounts of seashells. When it appeared, explorers had to use kayaks and other small boats to cross the 50-yard channel that separated Shelly from the mainland.

The island disappeared after the effects of winds from Hurricane Irma to the west and south and Hose's activity in the Atlantic.

A Prince George teen was playing it cool when a Sussex deputy pulled over his girlfriend.

"Sir, there's some items matching items that were taken in the trunk. Do you know anything about that?" the deputy asked.

"No sir," said the boyfriend. But there were no stolen goods ... just a "prom-posal." Check out the video:

Cameron Scott, 8, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that had led to stage 4 cancer. He ended up at St.Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

He underwent surgery and after six months of chemotherapy and radiation was declared cancer free!

Before April the Giraffe gave birth, another cute baby became an internet star at the Memphis Zoo. The baby hippopotamus born at the Memphis Zoo was named Winnie and was an immediate hit on Facebook:

August's solar eclipse is something we'll never forget as parts of the country experienced total darkness. Here in Central Virginia, it wasn't completely dark, but we still had an awesome view from the NBC12 roof:

In what seemed like the longest baby watch ever, millions of people watched April the Giraffe pace around, waiting for her to give birth. That moment FINALLY happened on the morning of Saturday, April 15.

April's baby - Tajiri - is thriving and doing well more than seven months later.