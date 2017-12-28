Dog in Prince George needs to have leg amputated

The Prince George County Animal Shelter is asking for donations for a dog in need.

A dog named Trike will have to have his leg amputated because his leg is rotting away.

"The vet determined what was wrapped around his leg cutting off the circulation was there for over three days. His leg is now dead and, quite literally, rotting away," the animal shelter posted on Facebook.

Trike was dropped off at the animal shelter on Wednesday night, and the animal shelter says they are "determined to save his life and have been given the okay to have his leg amputated per recommendations of the veterinarian."

However, they need the public's help because the surgery will cost between $500 to $700, which the animal shelter says they cannot afford.

Here are some ways to donate:

Donate by credit card over the phone by calling 804-991-3200.

Cash, card, or check can be accepted at the adoption center, located at 8391 County Dr, Disputanta, VA 23842.

Checks or cash can also be given to Disputanta Animal Hospital in Trike's name.

The animal shelter says they are not accepting applications for Trike right now.

