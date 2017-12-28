Dog in Prince George needs to have leg amputated

"The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side as the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat," according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.More >>
Police departments throughout Central Virginia are warning residents to avoid celebratory gunfire as 2017 comes to a close Sunday night.More >>
Petersburg utility crews are working diligently in the cold to repair a broken water main on Sycamore Street.More >>
There are several fun events throughout Central Virginia on New Year's Eve this Sunday, ranging from bouncy ball fun to the return of the popular ball rising.More >>
A South Carolina man faces multiple charges after police say he shot at troopers on Christmas night, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
