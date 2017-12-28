Hanover deputies launch campaign to crack down on litter

Hanover deputies are teaming up with Public Works to crack down on litter.

The county collected 374,000 pounds of litter off roads last year, which cost taxpayers $69,000.

So the sheriff's office and public works are now launching a campaign Saturday to clean the county. Deputies will boost patrols around county convenience centers.

Public Works will hand out litter bags designed for cars, along with cup holders and ashtrays.

The campaign runs through January.

