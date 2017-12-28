90-year-old woman busts moves with Santa

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

A 90-year-old woman danced with Santa, and it was all caught on camera.

Christopher Tate went to a senior citizens home in Washington, D.C. dressed up as Santa "to spread some Christmas cheer with his children," according to NBC affiliate WRC.

He saw the woman dancing to "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and decided to dance with her.

Tate posted the video to his Facebook page on Sunday, and it has received over 7.1 million views.

He told WRC that he brings his children to senior citizens homes each year to teach them the value of giving.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12