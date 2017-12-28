Guy caught on camera stripping naked in Northern VA now facing charges

The guy caught on camera stripping naked and jumping onto a moving truck in Northern Virgina is now facing several charges.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Jose Florez, was walking along Route 28 in Fairfax County, and police say it was a case of road rage.

Florez had been involved in a hit-and-run before the incident. Therefore, police say he took off his clothes and jumped on a passing vehicle. Video from a truck driver showed Florez riding a flatbed truck and striking it.

According to officers, drivers swerved to avoid Florez in the area of Frying Pan Road, and some of those drivers crashed.

He is now facing charges, such as assault and battery, indecent exposure, and marijuana possession.

Florez was caught on Dulles International Airport property.

