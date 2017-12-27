Tips for staying warm in the bitter cold

Brace yourselves…the bitter cold is coming!

With temps barely reaching the 20s in the coming days, it’s prime time to make sure you’re well prepared for the difficulties they may bring.

General Manager of James River Air conditioning, Billy Amacker says your first line of defense against the cold is to check your heater.

“Especially if it gets into the single digits or upper teens, your strip heat is going to run all the time,” Amacker said.

And if there’s any bit of mold or corrosion on your filter, toss it!

“Make sure there’s no dirt or straw or anything in the vent so it can exhaust the gas like it needs to,” Amacker said.

And while your outside, call your pets in. Remember, in Richmond it is illegal to keep your pet outside, in freezing temperatures...tied to a post, or out without proper shelter.

Animal control urges anyone who sees a neglected pet in this frigid weather to call 911.

Here’s another tip: if your pipes are prone to freezing, let the water drip a bit to break a frozen pipe.

And finally, check on your loved ones. Police officers often perform welfare checks on the elderly - at a friend or family member’s request. Captain Rowley from Henrico’s Fire department says you can make a safety kit before the bitter cold snap.

Rowley says it should include “extra blankets, warm clothing, especially a hat and a supply of non-perishable food."

