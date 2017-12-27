Oklahoma, Georgia want focus and balance before Rose Bowl

Ole Miss junior defensive lineman Breeland Speaks is electing to forgo his senior year of college and enter his name for the upcoming 2018 National Football League Draft, he announced Tuesday.More >>
The offensive lineman signed with LSU after a stellar two seasons at Northwest. Lewis is a two-time NJCAA All-American.
Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree.
The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend.
On the day the University of Georgia dedicated the football program's new indoor practice facility, the university's athletic association unveiled it's next major project. UGAA approved a $63 million renovation project for Sanford Stadium that will focus on the west end zone.
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?
Game 4 of the SEC Baseball Tournament between Mississippi State and Georgia has been moved to Wednesday at 9:30 am CT. Four games will be played Wednesday and Thursday, three games on Friday, two on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday.
Shortstop Kramer Robertson scored four runs and right-hander Eric Walker struck out a career-best eight batters as the No. 6 LSU baseball team completed the series sweep against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs, 7-6, Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field.
New Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart continues to add to his coaching staff.
Jeremy Pruitt will become the next defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, replacing Smart, according to multiple media reports.
Since it was announced on Sunday, a number of potential candidates from across college football have been pointed to as the successor to Mark Richt at UGA. Here is a short-list of names rumored to be the next coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.
According to multiple reports, UGA has fired head football coach Mark Richt.