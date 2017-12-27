HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Total Joint Replacement

If you have a knee or hip that's not working properly, you're not alone. There are new procedures that could bring you relief.

In today's Neighborhood Health Watch, we're talking about total joint replacement. Doctor Cyrus Kump is an orthopedic surgeon, at the Parham Doctors Hospital. He says the advantage of the direct anterior approach is that it does not disrupt muscles that would be affected in the posterior approach.

"You'll have a quicker recovery, less discomfort in general and less blood loss, and hopefully in the long-term, we won't have hip dislocations, which are rare," said Dr. Kump.

Dr. Kump says robotics are now helping to get a more precise alignment during the procedure. There have also been advancements in anesthesia to make the process easier on the patient.

"I think the myth with joint replacement is that it's a tough, miserable process to go through...we can get them through surgery in a quicker time with less pain afterwards."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12