HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Higher risk of choking during the holidays

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- and it can also be the most dangerous. During the holidays, our homes are filled with hazards - from candles, to decorations, small toys and even some of the food you prepare.

Dr. Jennifer Frimpong, with Chippenham Hospital's Pediatric ER says emergency room visits by children go up this time of year - many due to holiday hazards.

"We should be watching for things like candles, having them in a stable holder and away from level-of-height of children. Plants like poinsettias, even though they are not toxic, can upset the stomach of a child."

Dr. Frimpong says we should also be mindful of everyday hazards, like medications children can get into, or choking hazards, like foods on the buffet not cut up into small enough pieces.

