Crash leads to arrest of wanted man, recovery of stolen guns

There are several fun events - including a few at noon on Dec. 31 - to ring in 2018 in Central VirginiaMore >>
There are several fun events - including a few at noon on Dec. 31 - to ring in 2018 in Central VirginiaMore >>
Investigators say Ishmeal McGriff had stolen weapons in the vehicle, and he confessed to further crimes with Jaquon Bowles.More >>
Investigators say Ishmeal McGriff had stolen weapons in the vehicle, and he confessed to further crimes with Jaquon Bowles.More >>
The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society is working to help the families of two state troopers killed in a helicopter crash outside Charlottesville in August.More >>
The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society is working to help the families of two state troopers killed in a helicopter crash outside Charlottesville in August.More >>
A South Carolina man faces multiple charges after police say he shot at troopers on Christmas night, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
A South Carolina man faces multiple charges after police say he shot at troopers on Christmas night, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
Several counties across Central Virginia are allowing residents to recycle their Christmas trees.More >>
Several counties across Central Virginia are allowing residents to recycle their Christmas trees.More >>