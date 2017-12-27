Crash leads to arrest of wanted man, recovery of stolen guns

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says they have two people in custody, including a wanted man, after a crash on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the accident near Route 1 and Route 610 to find 20-year-old Ishmeal McGriff, a man wanted out of Spotsylvania and Prince William counties. Deputies also found marijuana and two guns in the crashed vehicle.

Investigators say McGriff admitted to stealing the guns from unlocked vehicles. He also told deputies that he stole guns and credit cards with another man: 18-year-old Jaquon Bowles.

Deputies found Bowles at his home and took him into custody.

McGriff faces charges of grand larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and receiving stolen goods.

Bowles is charged with grand larceny, credit card theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit credit card fraud.

Both are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.

