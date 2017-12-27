FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: New Year's Eve bitter cold expected

Another surge of cold, arctic air is expected to arrive in central Virginia during the New Year's Holiday Weekend. In fact, we are expecting temperatures to remain below freezing throughout the day on New Year's Eve and by the time you head outside Sunday evening to celebrate the arrival of 2018, it's going to be frigid. For that reason, we are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday Night. Here is what we expect around Midnight:

Temperature are expected to remain below freezing from Saturday night through Monday, Tuesday, and into much of Wednesday. For that reason, be sure to make sure any exposed pipes are protected from the cold. If you've have any concerns, let your faucets drip periodically to prevent freezing. Also, make sure your pets have a warm place to be as well.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

