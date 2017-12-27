Football, funny ladies and 'Wonderful Life' are TV draws

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A current TV funny lady, a vintage one and a time-honored Christmas movie won over viewers in the run-up to the holiday.

A preview of Ellen DeGeneres' new NBC prime-time game show, "Ellen's Game of Games," and CBS' pair of "I Love Lucy" episodes starring Lucille Ball landed in the top 20 last week, Nielsen said Wednesday.

A Christmas Eve broadcast of "It's a Wonderful Life" on NBC was the week's top-rated holiday movie.

But it took football and multiple choruses of "The Voice" to power NBC to No. 1 in total viewers among the networks, giving it its sixth win in the last seven weeks.

In the fierce morning show competition, a Matt Lauer-less "Today" continued to thrive, tallying its fourth straight win among total viewers and advertiser-favored young adults.

Veteran "Today" host Lauer was fired from the NBC show following sexual misconduct allegations.

NBC won the week in prime time, averaging 6.85 million viewers. CBS was second with 5.57 million, ABC had 3.33 million, Fox had 2.87 million, Univision had 1.31 million, ION Television had 1.21 million, CW had 930,000 and Telemundo had 920,000.

ESPN topped the cable networks with an average 2.52 million viewers, followed closely by Hallmark with 2.51 million. Fox News Channel had 2.21 million, Freeform had 1.68 million and MSNBC had 1.55 million.

NBC's "Nightly News" claimed the top spot, averaging 8.91 million total viewers. ABC's "World News Tonight" had 8.84 million and "CBS Evening News" had 6.51 million.

For the week of Dec. 18-24, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: NFL Saturday Night Football: Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC, 15.29 million; "The OT," Fox, 12.76 million; "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.32 million; "Saturday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 11.023 million; "The Voice (Monday)," NBC, 11.022 million; "The Voice (Tuesday)," NBC, 10.91 million; NFL Regular Season: Atlanta at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 9.46 million; "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 9.42 million; "Mom," CBS, 8.85 million; "Survivor," CBS, 8.73 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co. CBS is owned by CBS Corp. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp. Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox. NBC and Telemundo are owned by Comcast Corp. ION Television is owned by ION Media Networks.

___

Online:

http://www.nielsen.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.