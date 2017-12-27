Crews rescue trapped person after crash; 2 sent to hospital - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crews rescue trapped person after crash; 2 sent to hospital

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Fire crews responded to a nine-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Gaskins and Three Chopt roads. One person was trapped and had to be extricated. A man and a woman were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The scene is clearing, but traffic is still backed up near Gaskins Road.

