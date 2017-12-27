Man wanted for abduction, domestic assault has tiger tattoo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man wanted for abduction, domestic assault has tiger tattoo

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ralphael Thiearthur Fuller (Source: Henrico Police) Ralphael Thiearthur Fuller (Source: Henrico Police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police are looking for a wanted man who "has a tattoo of a tiger on his right arm."

Police say 29-year-old Ralphael Thiearthur Fuller is wanted for abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault, and grand larceny.

Fuller is described as 5’11” and approximately 190 pounds. Police say he is known to frequent the Creighton Court area.

If you have seen Fuller, call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly