Man wanted for abduction, domestic assault has tiger tattoo

Henrico Police are looking for a wanted man who "has a tattoo of a tiger on his right arm."

Police say 29-year-old Ralphael Thiearthur Fuller is wanted for abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault, and grand larceny.

Fuller is described as 5’11” and approximately 190 pounds. Police say he is known to frequent the Creighton Court area.

If you have seen Fuller, call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

