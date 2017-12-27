Police ID victim in Fulton Hill homicide

Richmond Police have identified a man found dead in Richmond's Fulton Hill on Tuesday. They now say the death is a homicide.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue around 9:30 a.m. for a welfare check. They found 38-year-old Terah Springs dead.

Police did not say how he died or if they know of any suspects at this time.

If you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

