Henrico fire crews respond to report of Hazmat spill - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico fire crews respond to report of Hazmat spill

File Photo (Source: NBC12) File Photo (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico fire crews are responding to a report of a Hazmat spill in a building.

Crews say the report came from the 2200 block of Darbytown Road.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly