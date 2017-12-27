Charity to host event in honor of Hanover mother killed while running

The three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Gaskins and Three Chopt roads.More >>
The three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Gaskins and Three Chopt roads.More >>
Investigators say Ishmeal McGriff had stolen weapons in the vehicle, and he confessed to further crimes with Jaquon Bowles.More >>
Investigators say Ishmeal McGriff had stolen weapons in the vehicle, and he confessed to further crimes with Jaquon Bowles.More >>
Another surge of cold, arctic air is expected to arrive in central Virginia during the New Year's Holiday Weekend. In fact, we are expecting temperatures to remain below freezing throughout the day on New Year's Eve and by the time you head outside Sunday evening to celebrate the arrival of 2018, it's going to be frigid.More >>
Another surge of cold, arctic air is expected to arrive in central Virginia during the New Year's Holiday Weekend. In fact, we are expecting temperatures to remain below freezing throughout the day on New Year's Eve and by the time you head outside Sunday evening to celebrate the arrival of 2018, it's going to be frigid.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.More >>
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Ken Lamkin’s home surveillance video captured someone stealing roughly $400 worth of decorations from outside his home.More >>
Ken Lamkin’s home surveillance video captured someone stealing roughly $400 worth of decorations from outside his home.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The investigation into the suspected drug house took a wacky turn in early December, when police saw a drone taking off from the home.More >>
The investigation into the suspected drug house took a wacky turn in early December, when police saw a drone taking off from the home.More >>