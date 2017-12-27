Charity to host event in honor of Hanover mother killed while running

A charity will be hosting megsmiles 5k for the Journey on Jan. 13 in honor of a Hanover mother and runner killed by a drunk driver.

Meg Menzies was training with her husband, Sgt. Scott Menzies, for the Boston Marathon when she was struck and killed on Jan. 13, 2014. She left behind her husband and their three kids.

"The megsmiles 5K for the Journey is a charity run to honor Meg’s life and to raise money to bring awareness to the safety of others running, biking or walking on our roadways," event organizers said.

megsmiles 5k for the Journey will be held at 9 a.m. at Atlee High School. The kids run will kick off at 8:45 a.m. Everyone can participate in the event. Click here to register.

The event was organized by megsmiles Charity, a faith-based charity that focuses on a living a healthy lifestyle and driving responsibly.

